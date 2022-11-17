Abadon Seemingly Comments On Injury From Last Weekend

As reported over the weekend, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury at Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. According to the report, Abadon was wrestling Joey Ace and she landed wrong after a hurricanrana. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to a local hospital. It's unclear exactly what her injury is, but it's believed that she had likely suffered a broken collar bone.

Abadon took to Twitter on Thursday to thank fans for the "love and support."

"It's just a little bump in the road. I have a lot to offer, you may not think so, but I do. We're only 4 years in with so many to give. One day I'll be undeniable. Your love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. Thank you," wrote Abadon.

As noted in September, Abadon dealt with a slight career setback after she was pulled from a Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling event due to a problem obtaining a visa.

Abadon has not wrestled on AEW television since October 2021, when she lost to Dr. Britt Baker in a Trick or Treat match on "AEW Rampage." Though she has wrestled steady on both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." Her most recent "AEW Dark" match against Leva Bates has yet to be aired, it was taped on November 4.

Abadon signed with All Elite Wrestling in June 2020, two years after starting her professional wrestling career. Before joining AEW, she wrestled in several independent promotions including Rocky Mountain Pro, Respect Women's Wrestling, and xWe Wrestling.