Abadon Pulled From International Booking

Abadon's recently announced Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling appearance has been canceled, according to the promotion on Twitter. TJPW only announced Abadon's appearance earlier this week, revealing that AEW's "Living Dead Girl" would compete in the upcoming Shinjuku tournament, but have now revealed that the contracted AEW talent's visit to Japan has been scrapped altogether.

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling disclosed that "there was a problem obtaining a visa" for Abadon, though attempts had been made to resolve the matter right up until the cancellation announcement was made. As a result, the promotion have offered fans the option to claim a refund due to Adadon's canceled visit to the country. In response to the announcement, which would have been Abadon's first time performing in Japan, they posted on Twitter, "I'm heartbroken. We will do this in the future."

Abadon, who made their pro wrestling debut in January 2019, signed with Tony Khan's AEW in 2020, after defeating Anna Jay in a one-on-one match on the June 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." They would go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship following a feud between the pair, but Abadon would succumb to defeat in the match that took place at the "AEW New Year's Smash" event in January 2021. In recent months, Abadon has been restricted to matches primarily on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," with their most recent match being a victory over Freya States on the August 21 "AEW Dark" episode. Abadon's last televised match came in October 2021 on "AEW Rampage," when they lost to then-AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a "Trick or Treat" no disqualification match.