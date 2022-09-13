Abadon Announced For Non-AEW International Show

It's hardly a state secret at this point that AEW has developed several working relationships over the years, notably with promotions like AAA, DDT, Impact, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. And while fans have gotten used to seeing talent from those promotions appear in AEW, there's been less of an emphasis on AEW talents working for those promotions. As such, the fact that one AEW talent will be working in Japan shortly is all the more newsworthy.

Early Monday evening, TJPW announced on Twitter that they will soon be graced with the presence of AEW's "Living Dead Girl."

"September 16th (Friday) Shinjuku FACE 19:00, Moka Miyamoto vs Abadon," TJPW tweeted. "AEW's 'Living Dead Girl' Abadon will be coming to Japan! She will participate in the TJPW Shinjuku tournament!"

Abadon's first TJPW appearance will also be the first wrestling match of her career to take place in Japan, or outside of the United States altogether. The Black Hills native has otherwise worked only for AEW, the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, or various indies, including Colorado-based promotion Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling and Lucha Libre & Laughs.

This will also arguably be Abadon's most high profile match to this point in the year, in or out of AEW. The three-year pro has yet to appear on AEW TV this year, though she has continued to rack up wins on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," sporting an undefeated record of 11-0. Her last televised AEW appearance was in the main event of the October 29, 2021 episode of "AEW Rampage", when she was defeated by then AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a "Trick or Treat" No DQ match.