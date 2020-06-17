Abadon made her AEW Dynamite debut by defeating Anna Jay by pinfall on tonight's show. She had previously appeared on AEW Dark in March, losing to Hikaru Shida.
After the match, AEW announced on social media that Abadon has joined AEW.
Welcome to the team, ABADON is #AllElite
.@abadon_rmp has returned to collect a soul!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
WOAH @abadon_rmp #AEWDynamite
SOUL COLLECTED @abadon_rmp
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
A soul will be collected and @abadon_rmp won't leave until she gets one.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama