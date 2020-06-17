Abadon made her AEW Dynamite debut by defeating Anna Jay by pinfall on tonight's show. She had previously appeared on AEW Dark in March, losing to Hikaru Shida.

After the match, AEW announced on social media that Abadon has joined AEW.

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:

Welcome to the team, ABADON is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/2wbMf5Vs8v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 18, 2020
















