FITE President Mike Weber Talks Success Of GCW

FITE President Mike Weber is touting the success of Game Changer Wrestling. While GCW may not be on the level of WWE or AEW in terms of popularity, the promotion has found a niche in the business and has become one of the more successful independent wrestling companies, and Weber has certainly taken notice. During an appearance on "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff," the FITE boss discussed why he's been impressed by what GCW has been able to accomplish.

"GCW has built up a great fanbase," Weber said. "One of the things that has been interesting about them is that they are averaging about 75 shows a year. I mean, the volume, and the last six weeks they've been to the UK, Japan, Mexico, LA, Chicago, New Jersey, coast to coast. They're doing events everywhere. I mean, they probably travel more and more active than any other wrestling promotion bar none, including WWE, including AEW, and they're swinging for the fences and getting it."

With that said, there's one aspect of GCW that Weber admits he could do without.

"I'll be very honest, some of the wrestling drives me nuts," Weber said. "I cannot stand watching guys hit each other over the head with fluorescent lightbulbs. Not a big fan of that."

GCW is currently set for its "Aura" show, which is scheduled to take place inside Fete Music Hall in Providence, RI on November 20. The card will feature Nick Gage, Matt Cardona, Jordan Oliver, Maki Itoh, Jonathan Gresham, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and more. The promotion's video library recently became available in full on FITE+.

