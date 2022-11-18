JBL Addresses Criticism Of Baggy Pants He Wore On WWE Raw

John Bradshaw Layfield has found his way back on WWE TV of late, serving as Baron Corbin's manager and referring to Corbin as the modern-day "Wrestling God." JBL often cuts brief promos inside the ring before commentating Corbin's matches, but lately, it's his attire that's been stealing the show, and by "stealing the show," we mean "becoming a meme on social media." During an appearance on "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," JBL addressed his fashion choices when asked about it by "Raw" play-by-play commentator Kevin Patrick.

"Let me tell you something, men don't wear skinny jeans," JBL said. "I don't know where you came from in Ireland, but Irish men don't wear skinny jeans. Nobody wears skinny jeans that is a man, okay? I'm wearing clothes that are appropriate to me. Plus, I'm 55 years old. I'm not gonna dress like some stupid little punk rock 17-year-old, alright? I'm gonna dress like a man who is a legend, who's made a lot of money, and is wealthy enough to buy whatever the hell he wants, and I happen to buy pants that fit me. I have a large ass. I got more ass than a donkey farm."

Baggy pants have actually become a fashion trend these days, as Patrick pointed out. "I've been dying to ask about the baggy pants," Patrick said. "The fact that they're back in fashion now, JBL, you are a fashion guru."

Don't expect JBL to pay that notion any mind, however.

"I don't give a s*** if baggy pants are in fashion," he said.

