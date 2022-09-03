JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline

It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward.

Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."

As seen in the video below, Corbin broke into a smile before entering the limo. Although JBL's face was never shown, Michael Cole acknowledged on commentary that the person in the limo sounded a lot like The Wrestling God.

The JBL – Corbin pairing shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Earlier this year, JBL told Inside the Ropes that of all the current WWE Superstars, Corbin is the one wrestler he "would like to manage."

JBL was recently at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando to film a "WWE Rivals" episode alongside host Freddie Prinze Jr., Renee Paquette, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. And while there were earlier reports of WWE using JBL in some capacity during the double tapings of "SmackDown" in Detroit, it now appears JBL wasn't actually in Motor City for the segment, and WWE likely captured his voice-over for the garage segment with Corbin.

JBL last appeared on WWE TV as a guest commentator for the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match at WrestleMania 37. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the same weekend, as part of the 2020 class.

Corbin is not booked for a match at Saturday's Clash at Castle, so it's unlikely we see the Corbin – JBL pairing until next week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA.