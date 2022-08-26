Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown

In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26.

According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated to return at the tapings in Motor City. While Woods is planned for both shows, it's unknown what capacity WWE plans to use JBL, and whether he'll be appearing this Friday or at the go-home show before Clash at the Castle.

Woods has been off WWE TV since the July 29 "SmackDown" to sell injuries from a steel chair attack at the hands of Viking Raiders. In his absence, New Day's Kofi Kingston has continued to feud with the Viking Riders on the blue brand, defeating Erik in a singles match on the August 5 episode.

Meanwhile, JBL has made only a handful of appearances since stepping away from the "SmackDown" commentary team in September 2017. These include the "Raw 25" special in January 2018 and the 2020 Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. Following his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2021 (as part of the 2020 class), JBL appeared on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to provide commentary for the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match.

Although not confirmed by WWE, New Day vs. Viking Riders is expected to take place at Clash of the Castle next Saturday. As of this writing, five matches have been confirmed for WWE's biggest event in the United Kingdom in over 30 years.