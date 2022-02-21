In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer JBL named Happy Baron Corbin as the one current WWE Superstar he’d like to pair up with as an on-screen manager.

“I love Baron Corbin,” JBL said. “I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think he is a guy I would like to manage.”

JBL pointed to his being 6’6″ tall as the reason he has limited options in the wrestlers he can manage.

“The problem I have is I’m kind of like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and so I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m 6’6 and you don’t want a manager that’s bigger than the wrestler and so I’m limited in who I can manage because of the size.”

JBL was asked if any current wrestlers ever approach him for advice.

“You always got to be careful [about giving advice], you know,” JBL admitted. “Always when people ask me, how would you do this or how would you do that? And my answer is always, I don’t know, this is how I would do it and you know, you try to inject what you would do into somebody else and sometimes you just screw them up and they try to do what you were doing and they can’t.

“They’ve got to make it themselves. That’s the one great thing about Fit Finlay was when he trained people, he trained people. He didn’t train them cookie cutter. He would figure out what your strengths and weaknesses are and tailor his training to you. And so I don’t give a ton of advice. When People ask I always give advice. I always say, this is what I would do.”

JBL recently named three current WWE Superstars he’d want in a modern-day version of The Cabinet, his classic WWE stable that included Amy Webber, Orlando Jordan and The Basham Brothers.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]