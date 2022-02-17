WWE Hall Of Famer JBL recently spoke with The Angle Podcast about who would be involved in a modern-day version of his classic WWE stable, The Cabinet. This was a faction that he ran during his WWE Championship run. Jillian Hall, The Basham Brothers, Amy Weber, and Orlando Jordan were the members during that time but he thinks there are current talents who would fit in well.

“Damian Priest, not that he needs the rub. He’s not, he’s a star. But that guy is a rockstar, man. You know, he just has a presence about him and you can’t replicate that. You know, some guys have that, some guys don’t. I was at a deal here in DC recently and Mike Singletary walked in and as soon as did, you know, he’s an older guy now. He’s not very big. Everybody knew a star had walked into the room.

“Some guys just have that. The Rock has that, Cena has that. I think Damian Priest has that. I’d love to have him be part of some type of Cabinet. I’d love to have Otis and Chad Gable in there too. I love those two. Those guys crack me up. They’re so entertaining. That new look of Otis is just fantastic.”

JBL then went on to talk about Chad Gable specifically in more detail. The wrestling legend made it clear that the current Raw Tag Team Champion is able to tear things up on the microphone.

“He’s a smart guy, obviously,” JBL stated. “Nobody can do that unless you’re a smart guy, and he’s very good on the mic. You never know about guys until you get them out there and they do it. You know, some guys are real good in the back being funny and some guys are not out there and some guys, when you give a microphone just light up and tear up the room. That’s what Chad Gable does.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Angle Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.

