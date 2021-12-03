Damian Priest recently spoke with the Rise & Grind podcast about how he truly does want his name to live forever. He admitted that is something he takes seriously and Priest explained how he wants to do it.

“Create moments. Create stuff, like I was saying, I need people to speak about tomorrow, the next day, and just remember me. Whatever it takes, whatever I need to do for as long as I can. That’s what I’m about. Make people feel something like they’re proud to watch me,” Priest said. “That’s what you need, I need those moments. I truly believe that by doing those things, that my name can live forever. That’s a real thing. I want to be remembered when I’m long gone. There’s no substitute for the idea of knowing, for me, I’m going to be something for the rest of the time of humanity. That’s what I want. I want to be one of those legacy people. Even if I don’t succeed, I just figure, just striving for that, I’m going to do some cool stuff along the way.”

One of the biggest moments from Damian Priest’s career was working with Bad Bunny. The two men teamed at WrestleMania 37 and he revealed they are still in touch today.

“I’ll be seeing him in a couple of weeks. I’m going back to Puerto Rico and he invited me to one of his concerts. We stay in touch. He’s obviously ridiculously busy, just out there just killing it,” he said. “Whenever we can, obviously I’m busy too doing my own thing. Whenever we can just be around each other, we really bonded. We have this connection through work and through competition, you gain this bond and we have. Whenever we can and it’s possible we try to hang out and chat, but obviously, the guy is on another level. It’s hard to get any time with him, but when we get a little bit, we try to take advantage.”

Recently, Damian Priest has been showcasing a brand new attitude on Monday Night Raw. He spoke about the changes and how he describes this personality switch.

“It is a new attitude because I’m showing something different. I like to describe it as ‘we all have it in us to be good or bad, we consciously make a decision to choose one.’ I’m just letting actions and circumstances dictate what comes out of me now,” Priest admits. “So if you disrespect me, you’re probably going to get the other side of me that’s not so nice. I’m a nice guy, I’m a good dude. But I can get dark and I think that’s what I am showing off now a little bit If you push me to the other side, you’re not going to like it.”

