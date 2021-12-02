Two-time WWE Hall of Famer has taken major issue with Seth Rollins’ reaction to a crazed fan attacking him a few weeks ago on RAW.

As noted, Rollins described the experience as “terrifying” and thanked security personnel and WWE officials for breaking up his skirmish with the fan.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair felt it was the first time where “the mark” got the better of a pro wrestler in such an incident.

“In all fairness, I could say a lot of cute things, but I’m not going to,” Flair began. “Every time I say something, I have to involve other people and they have to endure the consequences, so I’m just going to say this. I’ve seen that happen, but I’ve never seen it where I recall the mark, the fan, clearly was getting the better of the individual.”

Flair believes Rollins, who plays a heel on TV, shouldn’t have admitted he was ‘terrified’ by the incident.

“My problem with Seth is if you’re a top guy in this business, and you know anything about the psychology of what the fans think and feel, which they really do, you never, ever, ever, get off an airplane in L.A. and say, ‘I was terrified.’ Terrified of what? Terrifying is being in an airplane crash.

“You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on, man. What I would have done if I was Seth, which everybody should learn from this, is that even if the referees had him, I would have jumped back on him, even if I never got a shot at him. I know your answer is going to be, ‘Well, there’s lawsuits and all of that’. The WWE would have covered the lawsuit. Seth never would have got to him.”

Flair continued, “If you’re a heel, you never admit defeat. You just don’t do it. Do you think I’ve ever beat anybody? No, but in the minds of most people, I didn’t lose because I kept lying about it even though it was a work. You never admit you got your ass kicked, much less being horrified or terrified. Please.”

The Nature Boy then mentioned how second generation pro wrestlers “are taught be tough,” implying that his daughter Charlotte Flair is tougher than Rollins.

“You got to be tough to be in this business, period,” Flair opined. “Even today. These kids are tough. I’ll tell you right now and I can’t help but bring her in, [Charlotte] can kick anybody’s ass…second generation kids are taught to be tough. Roman Reigns, The Usos. I’m such fan of kids that had to really be tough and just survive in life.

“If you’ve been a real athlete and really competed at a tough level you’re tough. You’re mentally tough, you’re physically tough and you’re honed and trained – if that same thing happened to Ashley hypothetically, I don’t know if the guy could have taken Ashley down. She’s tough.”

The Nature Boy also put over Natalya and Tamina as being “legitimately tough.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription