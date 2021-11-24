Seth Rollins spoke to TMZ at the airport a day after being attacked by a fan on WWE RAW.

When asked if he was “scared” at the sight of a crazed fan charging at him, Rollins said: “Of course, I was. It’s terrifying, brother.”

After being tackled to the ground, Rollins got the fan into a headlock until security personnel and WWE officials broke up the skirmish. Rollins gave an insight into his mindset when the incident occurred.

“It happened very quickly, so I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security team would come and do their job, which they did very quickly and then I was just trying to detach and move on. I hope that everybody is okay.”

Rollins laughed off the notion that the fan attack was “a work” and not a part of the script.

“Once it happened I knew what was going on,” Rollins said. “The guy was barreling around the corner.”

When asked if he suffered any bruises after being taken down a big individual, Rollins said: “No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

As noted, NYPD has charged Rollins’ attacker, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event).

Rollins refused to comment on whether he plans to press charges against Spencer, “I am not going to speak on that at this time.”

Seth Rollins was also asked if the fan should face a lifetime WWE ban. You can watch the full interview below.