The fan who blindsided and tackled Seth Rollins at last night’s RAW in Brooklyn, NY has been arrested and charged by NYPD with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event), according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

As per the NYPD report, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer left his seating section at 9:20 p.m. local time, jumped the metal barricade and attacked Rollins, who suffered swelling to his lip.

Rollins refused medical attention after the incident, a NYPD spokesperson told ESPN.

The altercation between the fan and Rollins could be seen live on TV initially, until WWE cameras quickly cut away to the ring. After being tackled to the ground, Rollins got the fan into a headlock until security personnel and WWE officials broke up the skirmish.

As of this writing, there is no word yet on a court date for Spencer, nor whether he is still being held in custody.

WWE has issued the following statement on the incident:

WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This is the second instance of a fan jumping a WWE talent at the Barclays Center. Back in April 2019, a crazed fan tackled WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during The Hart Foundation’s induction ceremony at the 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame.