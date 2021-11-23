In a new interview with Vulture, former WWE guest star Bad Bunny talked some more about his run with the company this past spring. The international hip-hop star noted how he didn’t expect much of a warm reaction from the WWE fans because he thought they favored metal music.

“They are not Bad Bunny fans. They do not listen to reggaeton; they listen to metal,” he says. “I know they hate me, and I think it’s funny; I love it. I was so ready for the hate.”

Bad Bunny had a standout performance at WrestleMania 37 this past year when he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. During the match, he performed some risky and impressive moves like a Canadian destroyer and a crossbody from the top rope.

Bunny explained earlier this year on The Daily Show that since the pandemic put a hold on his live concerts, he wanted to find a new outlet to perform.

“I enjoyed the whole process, I needed it with the whole pandemic and all that stuff,” Bunny continued. “I dropped three albums but had no concert performances. I wanted something, you know, adrenaline.”

After getting a crash course on the experiences of pro wrestlers, Bad Bunny admitted to Trevor Noah that the beating you take in the ring is brutal. He was adamant that is much more real than people give it credit for.

“It’s real. It’s 100% real. It’s insane.

“When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, take bumps, I said, ‘How can these people do this for 20-30 years?’ Guys like Undertaker, Triple H and so many others….receiving that pain.”

But even with the pain and nerves, Bad Bunny will continue being a pro wrestling fan for as long as he lives.

“It’s crazy, but I love it.”