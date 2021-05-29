Bad Bunny was a guest on the season 4 premiere of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted Friday night.

When asked how long it took him to prepare for his pro wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37, Bunny said he trained relentlessly for three months at the WWE Performance Center.

“It took three months,” Bunny said. “I moved to Orlando for three months, to train every single day. I didn’t record any songs, I didn’t do anything about music.”

Bunny called pro wrestling “100% real” while reflecting on his first day at training, praising legends such as Triple H and Undertaker for their longevity in the business.

“It’s 100% real. It’s insane,” Bunny said. “When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, I said ‘How can these people do this for 20-30 years…receiving that pain?'”

Bunny joined music mogul Jay-Z, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and marketing executive Paul Rivera on the show co-hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Earlier this year, Bunny was showered with praise by the wrestling world for his performance at WrestleMania 37. See below to watch a clip of Bunny reflecting on his WWE experience: