Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny has been showered with praises for his performance during Night One of WrestleMania 37. In what was his in-ring debut, Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

The match saw Bunny hitting arm drags, head scissor takedowns, running splashes and also a top rope dive to the outside to take out both Miz and Morrison. The finish included an impressive Bunny Destroyer to Morrison on the floor. Priest then put Miz on his shoulders in the ring and Bunny nailed a crossbody for the pin fall victory.

The likes of NXT star Indi Hartwell, WWE Hall of Famer Bubby Ray Dudley and Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace sent out tweets to praise Bunny. Top amateur wrestler Gable Steveson also praised Bunny.

Last week, Priest said in an interview that Bunny was “adamant” about earning the respect of the locker room and was putting in hours to train for his pro wrestling debut.

See below for the tweets:

Bad Bunny was so impressive 🤩#WrestleMania — Mrs. Indi Wrestling Lumis (@indi_hartwell) April 11, 2021

The Bad Bunny tag match was very entertaining. Great job by all involved. 👍🏽#WrestleMania @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 11, 2021

Bad Bunny with the first five star celebrity match, you love to see it — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 11, 2021

Bad bunny 🥲🇵🇷 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 11, 2021