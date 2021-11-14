Rapper and former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny made an appearance this week on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

During the conversation, he spoke about his run in WWE while also noting his favorite wrestlers were Triple H and The Undertaker.

Initially, Bad Bunny said his collaborations with other wrestlers in his music videos were why WWE took notice.

“I had been collaborating with wrestlers in my videos, like “Stone Cold” [Steve Austin] and Ric Flair,” Bad Bunny recalled. “So, I think they started to watch that and said, ‘Who is this guy working with [wrestlers]?'”

WWE invited him in and asked for his input on what he’d like to do. Bad Bunny told them he wanted “to fight.”

“Enjoyed the whole process, I needed it with the whole pandemic and all that stuff,” Bunny continued. “I dropped three albums but had no concert performances. I wanted something, you know, adrenaline.”

As noted, the rapper previously said WWE was “100% real” after going through three months of training. He did this in preparation to team up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. The duo picked up the victory and Bad Bunny was praised for his efforts in the ring.

Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 tour runs across North America from February through April.