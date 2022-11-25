Tony Schiavone: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The AEW Commentator

Tony Schiavone made a name for himself as a wrestling announcer in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most famous work was as lead commentator for WCW's weekly television program, "Nitro." Many have called Tony Schiavone the "voice of WCW" because his commentating and distinct sounding voice was synonymous with WCW in the late 1990s. After WCW folded, he found himself at a crossroads — stay in the wrestling business or take a break? Tony decided to take a hiatus from the business and try a few different career paths that still mirrored the skills he had learned in the past.

In 2018, Tony Schiavone's unique voice was heard once again in MLW and in 2019, he inked a deal with AEW. Tony has assumed the role of commentary, along with in-ring and backstage interviews that has helped progress storylines on AEW "Dynamite." Although many fans are familiar with Tony's work across the world of wrestling, he is a man of many talents. Parts of his professional life, along with the 18 year break he took from the wrestling business, leave a lot of hidden and unknown pieces in the career of Tony Schiavone.