How Andre The Giant Finds Himself Staying Relevant Online Nearly 30 Years After His Death

The late, incomparable WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant is one man who always stood out in a crowd due to his massive stature and signature features, but as the 30th anniversary of his untimely passing approaches in January, a large portion of the population might not be as familiar with Andre's appearance as dedicated wrestling fans remain.

Hilariously enough, Twitter user @ColossusNick recently caused quite a stir-up on Twitter by posting a picture of a 3D model and claiming Andre's distinguishable face was "how Joseph, the husband of Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ might have looked." To further sell the validity of his tweet, he claimed that scientists at Stanford University had come up with the data to recreate the face. The tweet went viral for a variety of reasons, whether people genuinely believed what was posted or because they thought the joke was comical.

At of this writing, the tweet has over 95,000 likes, nearly 18,000 re-tweets, and a slew of comments from people that range from intrigue to "A-ha!" moments when they realize the visage is that of Andre. Sports Illustrated even did a piece on the entire ordeal, applauding the Twitter user for giving folks some lighthearted humor with the fake news post. To top it all off, Twitter even added a fact check to the information to point out to users that it was incorrect.