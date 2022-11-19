Jay Lethal Recalls AEW/ROH Star Cutting Promo On McDonald's Worker

Jay Lethal has been wrestling for AEW since 2021, but before arriving in the company he was making a name for himself for the past 20 years. From Ring of Honor to TNA and back to ROH, he's logged plenty of mileage over that period of time as well. In the early 2000s, Lethal was billed as Samoa Joe's protége, which led to him spending plenty of time with other notable performers. On the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," he told the story of one moment that he'll never forget.

"Just traveling on the road with the Ring of Honor guys was incredible," Lethal said.

One of those guys was Colt Cabana, and during one road trip, Lethal looked to Cabana for advice, who ended up delivering more than just a simple lesson.

"I remember riding with him and one time we stopped for lunch. It was McDonald's," Lethal continued. "I had been drilling Colt with questions, and I asked him about promos."

Obviously, being able to cut a legitimate promo is half the job. It can make the difference between being a standout or just another wrestler. Lethal notes that back then, he was "terrified" to speak and he didn't care for the sound of his voice. He also wanted to avoid saying something stupid, so Cabana told him to forget all that and cut a promo on the man at the counter when he went to order his food.

"I was so terrified; I couldn't do it," Lethal stated. "He (Cabana) goes this is how you do it. I remember thinking he's so brave, he doesn't care what people think. I'll remember that forever because you've got to let go. Especially in wrestling."

