JBL Names WWE Attitude Era Move That Ron Simmons Didn't Get

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recalled the time former tag team partner Ron Simmons initially didn't understand one fellow WWE Superstar's move. Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland and Brian "Grandmaster Sexay" Christopher had formed a crowd-pleasing unit with Rikishi known as Too Cool. One of the highlights of the act was Scotty 2 Hotty executing The Worm. Simmons apparently didn't get the memo.

During an episode of WWE's "Table For 3," JBL recalled one particular match in which he teamed with Simmons to take on Too Cool.

"We were in I think Calgary or Edmonton and working with Scotty 2 Hotty and I think Brian Christopher," JBL said. "Scotty started to do The Worm, and Ron kicked the sh*t out of him. Ron thought he was screwing around in a house show. So, Scotty came back, he goes, 'Ron, I was trying to do The Worm.' Ron goes, 'The hell's The Worm?' He goes, 'It's this thing.' Ron goes, 'Okay.' So, next day, [he does] The Worm and the place went crazy."

JBL went on to say that Scotty 2 Hotty's finishing move should be looked at as a lesson to all performers in the wrestling business.

"It got over like a million freaking dollars and he made a fortune off doing The Worm," JBL said. "You never know until you try."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WWE's "Table For 3," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.



