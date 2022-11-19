Booker T Wades Into Road Dogg Versus Bret Hart Debate

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on "Road Dogg" Brian James' recent comments about Bret Hart. James took to his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast to express his belief that he was a better sports entertainer than Hart. James also shared his opinion that "The Hitman" wasn't as great a worker as many believe he was.

"I didn't know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat back in the day or anything like that," Booker said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast." I don't know where this is coming from or anything like that. As far as saying Bret Hart wasn't a great worker, I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker."

Booker also questioned the point that James was trying to make.

"I know Road Dogg and they did a whole lot, but I don't know how many main events those guys worked in being an entertainer," Booker said.

The conversation reminded Booker of one wrestling legend whose rise to fame wasn't because he was an entertainer, it was because he was a wrestler.

"Was Bruno Sammartino a great entertainer?" Booker asked. "What I'm saying is, do you think it matters whether he was a great entertainer or not? Bruno Sammartino is gonna go down as one of the greatest of all time, and that's what I'm talking about."

