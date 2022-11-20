Billy Gunn Points Out Issue The NWO Had That DX Did Not

During a "Happy Hour" live stream on the Captain's Corner Facebook page, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn was asked his feelings on the New World Order (NWO). "They were okay," he said. "I mean the downfall of the NWO was letting everybody on planet earth be in it. That was the thing about DX, we had five and that was it. No more."

Starting as a three-man trio wanting to takeover WCW in the summer of 1996, the NWO expanded to over a dozen members by year's end. Joining the original three — Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan — were Ted DiBiase, NWO Sting, Syxx, Vincent, Miss Elizabeth, Eric Bischoff, Buff Bagwell, Michael Wallstreet, Big Bubba Rogers, Scott Norton, Masahiro Chono, and Nick Patrick. The Giant originally joined as the fourth member but was removed at the end of 1996.

The additions of Randy Savage, Konnan, Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Scott Steiner, Brian Adams, Stevie Ray, Horace Hogan, and Bret Hart caused an NWO split in the spring of 1998, resulting in the formation of NWO Hollywood and the NWO Wolfpac. The two groups merged in January 1999 as NWO Elite.

Formed in August 1997, Degeneration-X consisted of Shawn Michaels, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Chyna, and Rick Rude. When Rude signed with WCW in late 1997, DX stayed a trio until X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws, aka "Road Dogg" Jesse James and Gunn, became permanent members of the Hall of Fame faction. The group remained five strong until Chyna joined The Corporation in January 1999. In early 2000, DX was revived with Helmsley, X-Pac, The New Age Outlaws, Tori, and Stephanie McMahon before gradually going their separate ways by summer.