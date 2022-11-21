Matt Cardona Makes Interesting Admission About His Indie Schedule

The WWE's busy travel schedule is known to make for one of the most grueling and stressful schedules in entertainment. But there's a part of it that Matt Cardona misses now that he's working full-time on the independent circuit, he revealed in a new interview.

In the latest episode of the "Inside the Ropes" podcast on Monday night, the longtime WWE star-turned-independent wrestler said that while he knows the WWE schedule is strenuous on its wrestlers, it at least has some routine – something he's missing now that he's working for himself on the indies.

"For me personally, when your schedule's as busy as mine, I think the WWE schedule was easier than my independent schedule," said Cardona, who was released by the WWE in 2020. "You know, I'd be on the road for four days in WWE as opposed to now three, typically. But you would fly in on a Friday and you'd do all those long drives at night and get to wake up whenever you want the next day."

Cardona said, "I was so used to that schedule" with the WWE. "And now, there's no rhyme or reason why I'm taking these bookings, so I'm flying across the country, I'm getting up every morning for an early flight," he continued. "My schedule's shot, my workouts are shot, my diet's shot, but it is what it is and I love it."

Cardona said he will "forever credit" the WWE for teaching him the disciplined work ethic he utilizes today in the indies, saying the company "set me up" for where he is in his career in terms of opportunities and skills. "Everything I've learned, I've learned through that WWE system," Cardona said.