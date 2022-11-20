GCW Aura 2022 Live Coverage (11/20): Mike Bailey Vs. Jonathan Gresham, Matt Cardona Vs. Jordan Oliver, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Aura 2022 from Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. Former GCW World Champion Matt Cardona returns to the promotion to face Jordan Oliver in a one-on-one match. Additionally, a rematch from the Moment of Clarity event on October 23 will take place as Jonathan Gresham looks to defeat Mike Bailey for a second time. Elsewhere, the GCW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Los Mazisos defend against Jay Lyon and Midas Black of The Mane Event; Los Mazisos have successfully defended the gold against ASF and Gringo Loco, Dysfunction and Eric Dillinger, and The Wolf Zaddies at recent GCW events.

Announced card prior to the show

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Matt Cardona vs. Jordan Oliver

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Charles Mason vs. Allie Katch

* Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich

* The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and Effy) vs. Dark Sheik, Sawyer Wreck, and John Wayne Murdoch in a six-man tag team match

* Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price

* Leon Slater vs. Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack in a three-way match