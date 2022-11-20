Tony Khan Addresses Whether AEW Will Participate In NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

AEW star Kenny Omega will return to NJPW to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but will other AEW stars be at the show? During the Full Gear post-show media scrum, Khan revealed that some AEW talents could fly to Japan for the event. However, some of the company's bigger names will have to sit it out due to scheduling conflicts.

"I have had conversations with [NJPW about Wrestle Kingdom 17]. I've been mindful of it when I've been doing all the dates and looking at everything around the Seattle show," Khan said. "As you probably know, we have an AEW Dynamite event in Seattle on the night of the Tokyo Dome, January 4th, and then we are in Portland on the 6th, which is pretty close to the New Japan show on the 5th. So I do think that week would be a bit of a challenge, so I have good talks with them about it."

However, Khan revealed that he's "optimistic" about AEW participating in "some capacity." That said, he also believes it's important that AEW keeps most of its big stars on those dates due to the importance of the Seattle show.

Omega is the only AEW performer who's slated to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as of this writing, but there is still plenty of time for more matches to be added to the card ahead of the January event. The upcoming NJPW show is set to be headlined by Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, who will compete for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.