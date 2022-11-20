Former WWE Star Agrees Road Dogg Was Better Sports Entertainer Than Bret Hart

"Road Dogg" Brian James recently stated that he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart and that he personally believed Hart was not that great a wrestler. Many took umbrage with James' thoughts on the seven-time World Champion and have since come to Hart's aid while others lean more towards James' opinion. Two-time WWE Tag Team Champion Mideon revealed why he believes James was correct in saying that he is a better sports entertainer than Hart.

"100%, better sports entertainer," Mideon said during a recent appearance on "Monte & The Pharoah." "Brian is not afraid to, you know, rock the boat. Bret was fantastic. Bret would've been a Bruno Sammartino if he maybe would've been about 15 years earlier. Bret is one of the best in-ring wrestlers of all time. No charisma. Perfect example, look at Lance Storm."

Despite Mideon's thoughts on Hart, he managed to have a very successful career, during which he won seven World Championships across WCW and WWE. Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 as a singles star — years after the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Hart has become one of very few wrestlers in WWE history to find himself being inducted into the Hall of Fame twice as he and Jim Neidhart, who had passed prior to this induction, were inducted as The Hart Foundation in 2019.

On the same night, James was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a part of the D-Generation X faction. The other members of DX inducted that night were Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, and Billy Gunn — with Michaels being the only member inducted separately as a singles star thus far.