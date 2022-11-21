Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers

Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company.

"Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."

Despite their powers behind the curtain, both The Undertaker and Michaels ultimately forged different paths. "The Deadman" would go on to become WWE's "locker room leader," while Michael eventually had to come to terms with his self-destructive behavior. Michaels and The Undertaker crossed paths in a Casket Match for the WWE Championship at the 1998 Royal Rumble event. During the bout, Michaels took a back body drop on the casket at ringside and severely injured his back. The injury forced Michaels into retirement until 2002. Upon his return to in-ring competition, "The Showstopper" revealed that he was a born-again Christian and had abandoned his former lifestyle.

Michaels and The Undertaker collided in the ring again at WrestleMania 25, as "The Heartbreak Kid" failed to end The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak. "The Deadman" would seemingly end Michaels' career the following year at WrestleMania 26 in a Streak vs. Career match. Michaels later came out of retirement in 2018, teaming up with D-Generation X teammate Triple H to defeat The Undertaker and Kane.

