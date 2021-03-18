It turns out Shawn Michaels may have some regrets about his final match after all. In an interview with the New York Post, the WWE legend revealed that coming out of retirement for WWE Crown Jewel 2018 wasn’t such a great idea.

“I do,” Michaels said when asked if he regretted coming out of retirement. “I had no idea that from Mark’s (Undertaker’s) standpoint he was looking at it as that might be the one he could walk away on.”

Michaels was referring to comments Undertaker had previously made on the WWE Network documentary series The Last Ride. Undertaker stated that, had the match gone the way everyone had hoped, it may have been enough for him to commit to retirement.

More than anything it appears that assessment has led to Michaels changing his tune on the match. Previously he had stated he had no regrets on appearing at Crown Jewel.

“That’s something I think to myself now,” Michaels said. “Oh my goodness, I wish I’d have known that.”

Michaels had famously retired following a loss to Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26 in 2010. He was talked out of retirement for Crown Jewel as a way to, according to Michaels, have a good time.

“For me it was fun,” said Michaels. “It was a chance for me to be with my buddies. All I can do is apologize to the guys.”

Despite his regrets, Michaels remains at peace with his overall legacy. He also has no desire to return for one more match in order to right this supposed wrong.

“I think people have always been kind of confused with my peace and joy with the way I did things,” said Michaels. “And that somehow there should be something nagging at me, something left unfinished.

“I think it’s hard for people to not always see me as Shawn Michaels. I see the entire picture. And I know the guy who started as a 200-pound guy that wasn’t supposed to make it. So for me, I compare that to what I did get the opportunity to do and it’s hard not to be happy about that.”

Michaels currently works for WWE’s NXT brand as an agent.