Mideon Says WWE Attitude Era Roster Hated This Wrestler

The Nation of Domination was once a heavily-featured faction during the Attitude Era in WWE. Found by Farooq and featuring mainly Black male talents, The Rock eventually took over as leader as his popularity quickly grew, leading to the worldwide success that the 10-time World Champion experiences today. Mideon, who was on the WWE roster during the Attitude Era, discussed his thoughts on different members of the Nation of Domination.

"Godfather, he's family," Mideon said while on "Monte & The Pharaoh." "Ron Simmons, we were in WCW with him. D'Lo [Brown], one of my favorite people to wrestle. Mark Henry one of the awesomest, nicest guys you'll ever meet."

When asked about Ahmed Johnson, another member of the Nation of Domination, Mideon stated, "Terrible, everyone hated Ahmed," Mideon continued. "He didn't get it. He didn't get what we were doing. This isn't real and a lot of his muscles were implants. Yes, he was a big guy but his muscles were implants ... He went after D'Lo and D'Lo f***** him up. Yeah, they had to pull D'Lo off of him. It was awesome. He just didn't get it. He thought, he thought the character Ahmed Johnson was real."

Johnson wrestled in WWE from the middle of 1995 until he departed from the company in 1998. Throughout his WWE tenure, Johnson only won one title — that being the Intercontinental Championship in 1996. Johnson held the title for 50 days after defeating Goldust for it at King of the Ring 1996. Following his WWE run, Johnson wrestled in WCW and did not find championship success there.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monte & The Pharaoh" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.