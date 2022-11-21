Shawn Michaels Talks About Balancing Partying And WWE In The 90s

Shawn Michaels has reflected on the time he'd party while he was on the road. Michaels was a top star for WWE during the company's New Generation Era. He helped usher in the Attitude Era but was forced into retirement due to back issues in 1998. He eventually returned to in-ring action in 2002.

In the 90s, Michaels had the reputation of being a partygoer. Appealing on "Games with Names," Michaels discussed balancing his partying ways and his WWE schedule.

"Well, look, we made time for that," Michaels said. "The one thing is there was always after the show. Clearly, at this point in my career, I was at least good about waiting until after the show. I would get to a point to where it was any time of day if I felt like it. It was, you know you mentioned it earlier, it was kind of a rockstar lifestyle. It could be a lot of fun, and you could be, obviously, the life of the party, a pretty popular guy. It was not a bad gig, shall we say."

Michaels mentioned that it was difficult for him to sleep during his time on the road, and he'd often party after the shows before having to travel to the next town. He says that nowadays, he often goes to sleep by nine o'clock, outside of when he has to work late for his duties as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He said that usually, he's out the door before 11 p.m.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Games with Names," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription