Renee Paquette Wishes Jon Moxley Would Stop Doing This Gross Thing

Renee Paquette knows all too well how extreme her husband, Jon Moxley, can get inside the ring. Moxley is a top AEW star, but despite his success, he hasn't taken his foot off the gas in terms of violence. Moxley isn't afraid to take risks and bloody himself during matches, even if it's for an independent promotion.

Moxley has done plenty of things that have made Paquette wince. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," she revealed one thing that she wishes Moxley would stop doing in his matches.

"There's two sides to this because I get asked about that a lot," Paquette said. "About what it's like being married to Jon and the things that we all see him put his body through, what he puts other people's bodies through. Yeah, certainly there's times where I'm like, 'Oh my God.' Like, I am preparing the text to send to him for when he walks back to the locker room after the match of just like, 'Please, stop licking people's blood.' Like, the stuff on the outside on the apron. Some of these things I wanna get up his a** about."

With that said, Paquette also sees the positive in Moxley staying true to himself no matter how popular he gets.

"There's definitely that side that exists, but on the other side, there's being the wife of a man that is so incredibly passionate," Paquette said. "The rarity of people to find the passion for the thing that they love, and then get to execute that to the absolute highest degree is very rewarding to me to be able to see him do."

