Major Update On Jamie Noble's WWE In-Ring Career

WWE producer Jamie Noble announced on social media over the weekend that he will be returning to the WWE ring. Noble will be wrestling at a WWE house show in West Virginia on December 11. The upcoming wrestling match could also be his last one ever.

"It's Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I'm going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV," Noble wrote on Instagram.

The 45-year-old made his WWE debut in June 2002 on "SmackDown." During his WWE career, he held the WWE Cruiserweight Championship for over 140 days. He lost the title to Billy Kidman at WWE Survivor Series 2002 at Madison Square Garden. Noble had feuds with several stars, including Rey Mysterio, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, Tajiri, and even his on-screen girlfriend Nidia, who he faced at No Way Out 2004 in a Boyfriend vs. Girlfriend Blindfold Match.

Noble first announced his retirement from in-ring action in 2009 due to nagging neck and back injuries. In 2014, Noble returned to WWE TV as a member of J&J Security and a member of The Authority stable. He wrestled his last match on the June 8, 2015, edition of "WWE Raw" against Seth Rollins.