The Origins Of The DDT Can Be Traced Back To Before Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Pioneered It

Throughout his legendary career, Jake "The Snake" Roberts defeated many of his opponents with his signature DDT maneuver. Over time, the move gained popularity and spawned different iterations, such as Mickie James' swinging tornado DDT — later named the Mick-DT — or Jon Moxley's double-underhook DDT, better known as Dirty Deeds. Roberts is frequently credited with the DDT's creation, after his claims of discovering it by accident during a match.

Traditionally, the basics of a DDT involve a performer engaging their opponent in a facelock or headlock and falling down, sending their opponent's head into the ring canvas. During a match with "The Grappler" Len Denton, Roberts put his opponent in a normal front facelock. However, Denton stepped on his feet, and the duo fell backwards, Roberts told Niagara Frontier Publications. Denton would land on his face, and a light bulb sprung in Roberts' mind. "It was an accident," he said.

While reading a newspaper at breakfast, he saw something that stood out, resulting in Roberts naming the move the DDT. "The front page was 'DDT outlawed.'" DDT was the name of an insecticide once used on crops and was later banned as it was found to have affected wildlife and human health. "I was like, "Wait a minute. Very cool,'" Roberts added.