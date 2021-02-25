A week after getting powerbombed by Brian Cage, Sting got revenge on The Machine on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After Cage and Ricky Starks defeated The Varsity Blondes in tag team action, a vignette aired in which Sting could be seen releasing Darby Allin from a body bag – a few weeks after Allin was kidnapped by Team Taz.

Sting then came out and had Taz’s son, Hook, inside a body bag of his own. From there, Sting pointed to the rafters and Allin ziplined to the ring and attacked Team Taz with his skateboard. The Icon then hit his patented Stinger Splash followed by the Scorpion Death Drop to leave Cage laid out in the middle of the ring.

As expected, fans on social media went ballistic as Sting turned back the clock and showed flashes of why he was one of pro wrestling’s biggest stars in the 1990s.

Sting, 61, will have his first match since 2015 when he teams up with Allin to face Team Taz in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution on March 7.

See below to watch Sting in action: