Sting took a kick to the stomach followed by a powerbomb from Brian Cage during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

This was the first instance of Sting getting physical and taking bumps inside a wrestling ring since his match against Seth Rollins at WWE’s Night of Champions 2015.

On the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone was asked why AEW was allowing a 61-year-old Sting to take a dangerous bump like a powerbomb.

“Because he obviously wants to,” said Schiavone. “And he obviously thinks its good for business.”

Schiavone went onto confirm that Sting was “OK” and looking forward to his in-ring return.

“As scary as that may be, and I know what you’re getting at, he’s ok. So there you go.”

Schiavone did admit he was “shocked” and “scared” in response to another fan wondering why Sting took the bump.

The Icon will team up with Darby Allin against Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight at AEW Revolution on March 7.