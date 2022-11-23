Sting's Week-Long Stint As President Of WCW, Explained

In the late '90s Sting had seen enough of the state of World Championship Wrestling. After months of a power-crazed Ric Flair being in charge of WCW, something had to change. Standing in the middle of the ring at the Jacksonville Coliseum, Sting addressed Flair on the July 12, 1999, episode of "WCW Monday Nitro."

"You know what Ric Flair as president means to me right now? It means nothing," said Sting. "Your diamonds have lost their luster. Space Mountain is on Viagra! 10 years ago when I wrestled you for the first time, you had your thumb down on guys like me, Lex Luger, and The Steiner Brothers ... and the list goes on and on. And 10 years later, you're still here. I'm embarrassed I let Dean Malenko do all the talking these past weeks because I am WCW and I'm telling you, I want control, right here ... So tonight, I wrestle you for control of WCW."

Amused by Sting's challenge, Flair confidently said, "If you can beat David (Flair), then you can wrestle me." Later that night, Sting faced David, who had been gifted the United States championship by Ric the previous week. After just two moves — a Stinger Splash and the Scorpion Deathlock — the match appeared over as David was tapping out but referee Charles Robinson refused to ring the bell. Fed up, Sting grabbed Robinson and planted him with the Scorpion Death Drop. As a result, the match was officially ruled a no-contest.