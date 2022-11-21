The Rock Reveals 'Dream Match' He'll Never Get To Have

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the world's most recognizable international film stars, but his origins are firmly woven into the world of professional wrestling. He committed himself full-time to sports entertainment from 1996 – 2004, appearing sporadically in WWE when his schedule allowed it. Even with the extensive list of surefire legends and WWE Hall of Famers The Rock has battled, there is one man he wishes he would have had the opportunity to lock up with.

Johnson took to Instagram this weekend with a picture of himself, smiling with large sunglasses on, adding the caption, "Feelin' Macho in my "Ohhhh Yeah" shades. (Savage was always my dream match as it would've been an honor to share the squared circle with him)."

The Rock last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 32, winning a brief match against Erick Redbeard (f.k.a. Erick Rowan). His last legitimate match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 where he suffered a defeat in a sort of passing-of-the-torch to the 16-time World Champion. There have been rumors circulating for years now that "The Great One" will return for one final match against his real-life cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but up until now, nothing has manifested from those reports. Meanwhile, Johnson continues his ascent in Hollywood, recently starring in the successful box-office hit, DC's "Black Adam."

"Macho Man" Randy Savage passed away in May 2011 after suffering a heart attack due to atherosclerosis heart disease while driving. He was 58 at the time. His legacy lives on in a myriad of ways, including his 2015 induction into WWE's Hall of Fame, the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode dedicated to his relationship with Miss Elizabeth, and his popular merchandise still selling abundantly.