The Young Bucks Confirm How Long They've Been Back With AEW

The Young Bucks are back on television, but Matt and Nick Jackson revealed Monday they've been back working with AEW for about a month now. Near the end of the latest episode of "Being The Elite," The Young Bucks opened up about their return to the squared circle and how long they've been back working with the promotion they helped found in 2019 alongside Cody Rhodes and investor Tony Khan.

"We're officially back," the brothers said in an interview near the end of Monday's episode. "It didn't feel like we were officially back though until last night," Nick Jackson said. "We were around for four weeks, but it didn't feel like it. There was something missing, I think, and I think that something missing was us performing live. So, we did that, we scratched that itch, and we're back." Nick said he had "anxiety" over their return because "I didn't know I could still perform at a higher level," adding "it's been stressful."

Matt said it's been "two of the hardest months of my life," since the brothers were reportedly suspended by their own company along with their Elite partner Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Ace Steel for a backstage fight following All Out in September. The unscripted brawl resulted in the Bucks and Omega being forced to drop their AEW World Trios Championship, while Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship. Punk has yet to return to AEW and Steel was released last month, while Omega and the Bucks made their in-ring return Saturday night at Full Gear. "We got through it," Matt said of the last two months. "Just to hear the support [Saturday] night and to hear how happy a lot of people were to see us, that really meant the world to us and Kenny."