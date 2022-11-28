Wrestlers Who Were Able To Body Slam Yokozuna

There have been many giants who have entered the squared circle throughout the decades in wrestling, but one that rose to fame for his sheer size was Yokozuna. Yokozuna was born into the Anoa'i family, and the Wild Samoans are his uncles. The Wild Samoans trained him at a young age to enter the wrestling business. In the WWF, Yokozuna was billed at six foot, four inches, and clocked in at a weight of 589 pounds, but that number fluctuated throughout his career. Yokozuna played the character of a sumo, wrestler even though he never actually competed in any sumo matches during his career.

Sometimes the big men of wrestling are simply sideshow acts and don't make it past the mid card, but this was not the case for Yokozuna. Yokozuna won the WWF Championship from Bret Hart at WrestleMania IX, with the help of his manager, Mr. Fuji. Yokozuna held the WWF Championship for two years because his size and ability made him extremely hard to beat. Power offense, like body slams, were nearly impossible to land on Yokozuna due to how bulky he was. However, over his career, there were a few men that were able to actually get the big man off his feet, over their heads, and slam Yokozuna to the mat. These are all the competitors who have ever body slammed Yokozuna in wrestling history.