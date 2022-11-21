Big News On Likely Site Of WWE Wrestlemania 43

Although Wrestlemania 43 is years away, it may have already found its home in Tennessee.

Wrestlemania is a huge opportunity for any host city because it brings thousands of wrestling fans to the area. In addition to the two-night spectacle, WWE brings with it a weekend full of festivities. The weekend usually includes live broadcasts of "SmackDown," the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, an "NXT" premium live event, and "Raw." Now, it looks as if Nashville, Tennessee will get the full Wrestlemania experience.

According to a report in "The Tennessean," WWE gave a "verbal commitment" to hold Wrestlemania 43 in Nashville under one condition. The commitment is under the provision that Nashville builds an enclosed football stadium within the next five years. The stadium would primarily serve as the home for the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The stadium is currently being proposed to the Nashville Council and will be voted on by the Metro Council.

WWE released a statement in regard to the news, confirming its plan on working with the city.

"Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity. WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium."

The news follows the success of SummerSlam this past August. It was held at Nashville's Nissan Stadium and, according to WWE, was attended by over 48,000 fans. Butch Spyridon, who's in charge of tourism in Nashville, is looking to capitalize on that momentum by bringing one of WWE's biggest events to the city. He predicts it could bring over $200 million dollars to the community.