WWE has held some massive SummerSlam events in its history, including the 1992 SummerSlam in England’s Wembley Stadium and last year’s SummerSlam in the newly built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But as big as those events were, they appear to pale in comparison to the success of this year’s event in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a press release sent by new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon this morning, WWE revealed that this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the most watched SummerSlam in the 35 years the promotion has run the summer extravaganza. Though no figure was provided regarding how many fans watched the PLE on Peacock, the event was attended by 48,449 fans in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

WWE also revealed in the release that they had surpassed 90 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, to go along with 70 billion lifetime views of videos and over 18 million followers on social media brand TikTok. The promotion also hyped their crossover with Epic Games’ free-to-play “Fall Guys” game and thanked the fans, Nissan Stadium, the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and other sponsors for helping make SummerSlam a success.

The most-watched SummerSlam in history was headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match. Reigns successfully defended the championship in the face of daunting odds, with Lesnar at one point using a tractor to destroy the ring and knock Reigns to the floor.

Meanwhile, the event included the returns of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), with all three confronting “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch following Belair’s successful defense against Lynch. Other notable moments included Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE US Championship against Theory, Logan Paul defeating The Miz, Seth Rollins laying out Riddle for the second straight show, and the Usos retaining the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits, with Jeff Jarrett as special guest referee.

