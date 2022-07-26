Some WWE stars are crossing over into the video game world of “Fall Guys”.

“Beanified” incarnations of Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker will be available in the “Fall Guys” store starting Thursday. The costumes will remain in the store through August 1. Along with the new costumes, players will also find a new “The Bell Tolls” celebration and “Francesca’s Refrain” emote in the “Fall Guys” store.

The “Beanified” Woods sports an outfit associated with his brief run as King Woods. He adopted a more royal and regal persona after he won the King of the Ring tournament last October. However, he shed his royal moniker when he returned from injury this past March.

This is just Woods’ latest step into the world of video games — his popular “UpUpDownDown” venture recently marked its seventh anniversary. Woods has also joined the on-air cast of the rebooted G4 network, where he hosts “Attack of the Show” and “Arena,” a competition series that is a collaboration with WWE. A new episode of “Arena” featuring Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will premiere Wednesday night. Asuka also produces gaming content on her own YouTube channel.

“Fall Guys” is a free, cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where players race through a series of obstacle courses, with a progressively dwindling number of them advancing to the next round. Its publisher switched to a free-to-play model when it launched last month on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store. The game was already available on PlayStation 4 and Steam.

“Fall Guys” is not the only video game franchise releasing WWE-related content over the coming days. A John Cena skin will be available for “Fortnite” players starting on Thursday. Also on Thursday, “Rocket League” will release decals inspired by John Cena and Roman Reigns in its online store. All three video game franchises are published by Epic Games.

Finally, worthy opponents for bert! Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena on 28th of July!!! pic.twitter.com/3iEcNvpr6M — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 26, 2022

🚨KING WOODS SKIN IN @FallGuysGame 🚨 Yo dawg I heard you like CROWNS so make sure you get my #FallGuys skin so you can CROWN while you CROWN https://t.co/qzOVS1nVW8 pic.twitter.com/dZPtgen9OO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 26, 2022

