A major WWE star is planning to parachute down onto the Fortnite island in honor of SummerSlam weekend — though there’s no word on whether or not you’ll be able to see him.

Fortnite made the announcement that John Cena will be entering a different type of battle royal, as he’ll be a downloadable character that players can use in combat. The “skin” comes with two styles in Cena’s famous green merch, and there will be a “You Can’t See Me” emote that players can purchase, as well, to taunt their opponents. Photos and details of Cena’s upcoming Fortnite run-in are below:

The Champ… is… HERE. (Soon!) As part of the Epic SummerSlam, 16-time Champion John Cena gives opponents an Attitude Adjustment in Fortnite. The John Cena Outfit is available in the Item Shop starting July 28 at 8 PM ET, complete with the Entrance Gear and Ring Gear Styles. No, the Outfit doesn’t actually have an invisibility feature, but it will have matching accessories available! Also coming to the Item Shop are more items from the John Cena Set: the WWE Championship Title Back Bling (included with the Outfit), the open-hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe, and the U Can’t C Me Emote (pictured above… if you can see it.) Make your opponents no match for Big Match John!

Live fast, fight hard, no regrets! John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set. 🔗: https://t.co/FRalWzz93L pic.twitter.com/oLtSKEtrro — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 26, 2022

This isn’t the first pro wrestling crossover Fortnite has had. The Rock is also a playable character, as he was revealed to be the mysterious leader of the game’s “Foundation” faction. In addition to that, Fortnite has its own luchador character who is regularly available to purchase on their shop from time to time. Cena, meanwhile, follows in the footsteps of Batista as a pro wrestler stepping into an alternate video game universe, as a “Big Dave” version of Marcus Fenix was available for download when Gears Of War 5 was released. Cena was last seen on WWE TV when he showed up on the June 27 episode of “WWE Raw” to celebrate his 20 years since his debut match with the company, but hasn’t wrestled since September 2021.

