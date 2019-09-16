- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green was backstage at WWE Clash of Champions last night for the Watch Along livestream, along with boyfriend Zack Ryder and several other Superstars. Above is Green's latest YouTube vlog, featuring "a day in the life" as she prepared for the pay-per-view. For those who missed it, below is her most recent vlog before that, featuring Green and VXT partner Deonna Purrazzo visiting the Orlando Wall Crawl in downtown Orlando, FL.

- WWE is teasing that Universal Champion Seth Rollins will address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on tonight's RAW episode from Knoxville, Tennessee. As noted, Wyatt vs. Rollins is rumored for WWE Hell In a Cell on October 6, inside the Cell, after Wyatt attacked Rollins to close last night's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. WWE's RAW preview includes the following blurb for the feud:

What will be the fallout from The Fiend's ruthless assault on Rollins? It was revealed a few weeks ago that Bray Wyatt had challenged either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view — seemingly, whichever Superstar ended Clash of Champions with the Universal Title. And he didn't wait too long to reiterate his intentions: The Fiend appeared in the final moments of Clash of Champions to maul Rollins with Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw minutes after The Beastslayer retained his prize. Although a match between the two has, of course, not been made official, The Fiend seems to have picked his next target. How will Rollins respond to this menacing new threat to his reign?

- We noted before how WWE recently helped Batista land a role in the new Gears of War 5 video game. WWE also put their promotional machine behind the game and plugged Batista's involvement on TV, social and digital, including a significant push on Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

As seen below, WWE took to Twitter today and re-tweeted a post on how the game has received rave reviews from critics such as IGN, GamesBeat, GameInformer, GameRant and others. They credited Batista with the success.

"That's what happens when @DaveBautista is UNLEASHED on #Gears5!," WWE tweeted.

Batista has also been tweeting to promote the release of his character last night. He wrote, "Batista Marcus Fenix is freakin unleashed now on #Gears5 @GearsofWar"

He responded to another fan who said they weren't changing their Gears of War character until the next video game, and thanked The Animal. Batista responded and once again mentioned wanting the Gears of War movie role. He wrote, "f--k that thank you!! And all the @GearsofWar fans for helping me chase down this damn dream! Imma get that movie role dammit!! #dreamchaser"

