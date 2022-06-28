The pro wrestling stars were out in full force online and on “WWE Raw” this week, all in honor of John Cena. As Cena put it on last night’s episode, Monday was his 20th “WWE birthday,” and he was beaming at being able to celebrate it with the fans in Laredo, TX. Throughout the evening, wrestling colleagues and legends from across all promotions recorded messages to tip their cap to Cena for two strong decades of work in Stamford. Several of those messages were originally posted on social media, and you can see some of them below:

“John, I was honored to share the ring with you for all those years,” Triple H said in a video he tweeted. “I’m honored to call you a friend. Congratulations on the 20 years and I look forward to what you bring to the world on the next 20.”

“I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’!” Stephanie McMahon tweeted, referencing Cena’s original name in WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. “Congratulations John Cena and thank you for your 20 years with WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings!”

Randy Orton shared his tribute video earlier in the day, as well — the Viper mentioned that he’s known Cena for over half of his life, recalls their days in OVW, and talks about how his long-time rival lived up to the slogan “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin also sent a video to Cena , echoing the sentinments of Orton about living up to his catchphrase before tipping back a Broken Skull beer for the “birthday boy.”

There were plenty more videos honoring Cena on “Raw,” including messages from Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Paul Wight, all whom are currently signed by AEW.

