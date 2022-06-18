WWE’s Xavier Woods and YouTube/G4TV host Gina Darling appear in a new video on Twitter where, next to a big WWE symbol in a G4 studio, they tease finally revealing a collaboration between the two parties.

“What’s going on, guys? So y’all finally met the fantastic Ms. Gina Darling, and we’ve been cooking something up that we want to tell you guys about,” Woods explains. “Gina, do you want to have the honors?”

“Mm, no. Let’s make ’em wait for it,” Gina responded.

“Make ’em wait?” Woods asks.

“Yeah!”

It’s possible the project ties into the previously announced video game competition series that was supposed to premiere on G4 last Fall. WWE and G4 announced the planned show in a press release in April 2021 but the projected start date of Fall was obviously missed. It was intended to “pit some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other, playing some of the most popular video games to settle scores…with scores” with Xavier Woods as host.

WWE will serve as an Executive Producer for the currently untitled program. As part of the joint partnership, G4 and WWE will take the show to market together.

“This partnership combines WWE’s sports entertainment and G4’s competitive entertainment to bring a truly unique offering only these brands can offer,” said Brian Terwilliger at the time, The VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. “The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed’s electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to both as well.”

The G4 gaming network, originally on cable TV from 2002 to 2014, officially relaunched on November 16 at 6 a.m. ET with a marathon of the original “Ninja Warrior” series. It is featured on various web platforms, cable television, and in March 2022, it launched a Pluto TV Channel under the name “G4 Select”.

Stay tuned for updates on the G4 – WWE collaboration.

