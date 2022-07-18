This past June, WWE and G4 announced a new series called, “Arena”. The series is a revamped version of the original “Arena” from the early 2000s and is hosted by former WWE Tag Team Champion and 2021 King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods, and G4 Host, Gina Darling.

The first episode of the series featured Kofi Kingston and current WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, teaming up with Twitch Streamers Myth and QTCinderella to play things like trivia and WWE 2K22. The second episode of the series, slated to air before the end of the month, will feature some more familiar faces to WWE fans.

2019 Royal Rumble Winners and real-life wrestling couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, will join Austin Creed and Gina Darling for the second episode of G4’s “Arena.” The couple is no stranger to appearing on gaming shows though, as both Rollins and Lynch have made reoccurring guest appearances on Creed’s UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel, where Rollins is the current UpUpDownDown Champion. He managed to win the title in a tournament after former WWE Superstar Mia Yim was forced to relinquish it due to being released. The tournament also featured Lynch, Morgan, The Miz, AJ Styles, Shayna Baszler, and more. Lynch was knocked out of the tournament early on by former WWE United States Champion, Riddle.

It’s not been confirmed what games Rollins and Lynch will be doing on the show, as they could be teaming up with streamers as Morgan and Kingston did in episode one. Perhaps we will see Big Time Becks go one-on-one with Seth “Freakin” Rollins. If the latter is the case, we might witness some more trash talking between the couple like their Twitter exchange back in 2018. Whatever it may be that the two end up playing, we’ll find out later this month when the next episode of WWE and G4’s “Arena” goes live.

