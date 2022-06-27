Gaming channel G4 is bringing back “Arena,” a show that saw celebrities, streamers, gamers, athletes and others clash in video game competition, and now adds WWE Superstars to the mix.

PWInsider is reporting that Liv Morgan and Kofi Kingston will be appearing on the debut edition of “WWE x G4 Arena.” The show, hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and G4’s Gina Darling, will debut on July 6th at 7 pm ET on G4.

Originally announced in April of 2021, the collaboration between WWE and G4 seemed to go radio silent until earlier this month, when Woods and Darling shared a video on social media that teased an announcement. “Let’s make ’em wait for it,” Darling told Woods in the video. WWE is executive producing the program

G4 relaunched as a channel at the end of 2020, bringing Woods on in November. The channel officially relaunched on November 27th, 2020. It was on this channel that Woods was seen getting news of numerous WWE releases, during the budget cuts of 2021. Woods is a veteran of creating video game content, as his Up Up Down Down program spun off into a universe of its own and grew to include numerous wrestlers, as well as a sibling program Left Right Left Right.

“Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to have my own show,” Woods said back in April of 2021 when news of the partnership between WWE and G4 first broke. “Not only will I host but I’ll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.”

“WWE x G4 Arena” will replay regularly on G4 after its July 6th premiere.

